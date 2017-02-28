Cornish Bill Looks to Strengthen Predatory Offender Laws

A bill authored by Rep. Tony Cornish looks to strengthen laws when it comes to predatory offenders.

At a hearing Tuesday at the capital, Cornish used the example of former JWP basketball coach Zach Roberts... who was convicted for recording minors in the shower in Wells.

He received a 90–day sentence.

That brought questions from Faribault County Attorney Troy Timmerman who worked with the families of the victims.

Timmerman says, "One of the questions I was asked is whether or not he would have to register as a predatory offender. And the answer is no, so they had questions about that."

Although the bill is in the early stages, it would look at registering for certain offenses related to privacy and stalking like Roberts was convicted for.

