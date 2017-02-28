KEYC - 'Hooked' On New Schoolmates

'Hooked' On New Schoolmates

Posted: Updated:
By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. -

Students at Hoover Elementary in North Mankato are welcoming some new classmates to their school.

A new freshwater fish tank is bringing a lot of smiles to the young faces at Hoover Elementary.

It's also a great example of the community coming together for children.

After the old fish tank fell into disrepair, Pet Expo in Mankato stepped in to help and donated a new 55-gallon tank.

"We have always thought that connecting kids with animals is so extra important, and there are so many benefits to this," said 2nd Grade Teacher, Wendi Ringhofer. "We had this vision, and Pet Expo partnered with us and was kind enough to donate quite a bit of what we needed and now we have this gorgeous fish tank."

"About 10% is what the school put in and then Pet Expo put in the other 90%, and the amount that they did is absolutely phenomenal," said Parent, Arron Willis.

The new fishy friends also teach students a valuable lesson in responsibility.

"Mrs. Ringhofer gave me the responsibility to feed them. So then, pretty much every day, I can feed them if they're hungry," said 3rd Grader, Zach Roberts.

Arron Willis, a parent of one of the students at Hoover Elementary also saw a great opportunity to bring students closer to animals.

"It's one of my passions to bring wildlife into the classroom," said Willis. "Mrs. Ringhofer has multiple animals within her classroom and I'm so happy that my daughter is there, and when she emailed me and told me the stuff that was going on with the fish tank, I knew that I needed to get involved to keep those fish in the classroom."

And the students seem to be "hooked".

"I think it just helps kids to relax," added Ringhofer. "Sometimes, when we're not having an awesome day, we can just come here and look at the fish and just center ourselves and get ourselves back together a little bit."

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:35:05 GMT

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.