'Hooked' On New Schoolmates

Students at Hoover Elementary in North Mankato are welcoming some new classmates to their school.

A new freshwater fish tank is bringing a lot of smiles to the young faces at Hoover Elementary.

It's also a great example of the community coming together for children.

After the old fish tank fell into disrepair, Pet Expo in Mankato stepped in to help and donated a new 55-gallon tank.

"We have always thought that connecting kids with animals is so extra important, and there are so many benefits to this," said 2nd Grade Teacher, Wendi Ringhofer. "We had this vision, and Pet Expo partnered with us and was kind enough to donate quite a bit of what we needed and now we have this gorgeous fish tank."

"About 10% is what the school put in and then Pet Expo put in the other 90%, and the amount that they did is absolutely phenomenal," said Parent, Arron Willis.

The new fishy friends also teach students a valuable lesson in responsibility.

"Mrs. Ringhofer gave me the responsibility to feed them. So then, pretty much every day, I can feed them if they're hungry," said 3rd Grader, Zach Roberts.

Arron Willis, a parent of one of the students at Hoover Elementary also saw a great opportunity to bring students closer to animals.

"It's one of my passions to bring wildlife into the classroom," said Willis. "Mrs. Ringhofer has multiple animals within her classroom and I'm so happy that my daughter is there, and when she emailed me and told me the stuff that was going on with the fish tank, I knew that I needed to get involved to keep those fish in the classroom."

And the students seem to be "hooked".

"I think it just helps kids to relax," added Ringhofer. "Sometimes, when we're not having an awesome day, we can just come here and look at the fish and just center ourselves and get ourselves back together a little bit."