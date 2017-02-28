New Grant Helps Better Blue Earth County's Child Protection Efforts

A new grant will help Blue Earth County in its child protection efforts...

The partnership between Blue Earth County Attorney's Office and Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato to provide a child advocacy center to serve abused children and their families throughout Southern Minnesota was awarded 165 thousand dollar grant from the Minnesota Office of Justice Programs.

Child advocacy centers help during investigations and interviews, bringing the system to the child for a less traumatic experience.

"It's more of a best practices model instead of reacting to an event, instead of making these kids go up to potentially 8 different locations to speak with 8 different people, you take the child to the center. The people respond and the partners respond to that center so the child only has to tell that story one time," Blue Earth County Attorney, Pat McDermott said.

"We're happy to be a part of this and to provide a much more friendly service environment who are facing these circumstances in our region," Vice Chair of Administration, Victoria Hanson said.

The grant dollars will help develop local expertise to increase access to medical care plus coordinate immediate support services to families in crisis.

--KEYC News 12