UPDATE: Judge Finds Vasquez Guilty On All Counts

Brown County, Minn. -

***Update 6:15 p.m.***

Miguel Vasquez has been found guilty on all counts for killing his ex–girlfriend in September 20–14.

Since Miguel Vasquez decided on bench trial, Brown County Judge Robert Docherty makes the final rulings in this case.

He announced his verdict just before five, finding Vasquez guilty of first-degree murder... two counts of second–degree murder and second–degree arson.

It was less than an hour after closing arguments wrapped up.

The verdict comes after a busy day in court.

Starting this morning, BCA agent Derek Woodford resumed his testimony from yesterday.

It included a recorded interview conducted with Vasquez on October 2, 2014... a week after the death of his ex–girlfriend Amber Lechuga on September 25.

During the interview, Agent Woodford says Vasquez is not being honest, and the evidence doesn't match with his story.

Vasquez says in the recording, he loves Lechuga and would not hurt her, denying that he shot, decapitated and left her remains in a burnt out van.

At the end of the interview, Vasquez is arrested for Lechuga's death.

This afternoon, a representative from Verizon and former BCA analyst also took the stand about cellphone data.

After that, the state rested their case.

The defense didn't call any witnesses and Vasquez didn't testify on his behalf.

In the close, the state's attorney says their case proves premeditation, with their relationship coming to an end.

Vasquez's attorney says the evidence does not prove Lechuga's death was planned... but that it was done rashly and in a state of panic.

In the end, the judge sided with the state.

Vasquez pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the four charges.

The mental illness phase of the trial will begin tomorrow morning, March 1.

