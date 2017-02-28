No New Cases of CWD Found in Minnesota Deer

The latest tests have turned up no new cases of chronic wasting disease on Minnesota deer farms.

The Board of Animal Health said Tuesday that tests came back negative on five deer that were sent to other farms from an infected herd in Merrifield in Crow Wing County.

Because of the results, quarantines were lifted on one farm near Brainerd and another near Mountain Iron. The infected farm remains quarantined, as does a farm near Dassel and one near Freeport.

Dr. Paul Anderson, assistant director at the Board of Animal Health, says officials still don't know how the original herd in Merrifield became infected, but the negative test results are good news.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer and elk but is not known to infect humans.



-KEYC News 12