About 100 Rochester Students to be Removed if Not Vaccinated

More than 100 students in Rochester will be sent home from school unless they can prove they've been vaccinated or are exempt.

School officials said last week that starting on Wednesday, students who can't provide proper immunization paperwork will be sent home. State law requires that students be immunized or be officially exempted for reasons such as health or religion.

School officials have said they've been working since January to tell families about the requirements. Last week, the Rochester Post-Bulletin reported that more than 200 students still hadn't provided paperwork, prompting school officials to announce that students had until Wednesday to provide paperwork, or be sent home.

The Star Tribune reports that after that announcement, dozens of students provided the paperwork. But 115 still had not complied as of Tuesday.

-KEYC News 12