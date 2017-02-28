Lyft Services Come To Mankato

Lyft has officially made it to the Mankato area after their largest expansion yet. Lyft is picking up in the Mankato area already.

On February 23rd, the four year old San Francisco based company announced their largest launch yet-expanding to more than fifty new cities.



"I knew about it coming to the area probably about a month ago, but I didn't know it was going to come this fast to be honest with you,' Dallas Grant, a Lyft driver said.



In Minnesota they're now giving lifts to people in Mankato, Minneapolis, Rochester, St. Cloud and St Paul.



"And the Mankato market is actually, very huge. It includes, Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Waseca, Nicollet, St. Peter," Grant said.



But not everyone is thrilled with the new service. About a year ago, Mankato city council passed ordinances to regulate the taxi industry in the city.



"Questionably, the way the ordinance is written now, Lyft may not be legitimately running according to the ordinances. And maybe running a little bit outside the expectations of a taxi service," Jay Zabel said, Kato Cab General Manager said.



But the confusion might be coming down to what is defined as a taxi service and if Lyft falls into that category.



"Um, kind of, sort of. It's an app based service, or a shared-ride service more alike like... So it doesn't follow the same type of laws that a taxi does, but it's pretty much is close to being a taxi service," Grant said.



But local taxi companies say Lyft does falls within the term Taxicab in the ordinance.



"Without a doubt. They're picking up passengers and transporting passengers which is what the definition of a taxi service or a livery service is," Zabel said.



Kato Cab says they've discussed approaching city council again hoping to push for support to local businesses.



"Plus the fact you have the fact you have people that are professional drivers here who aren't doing it as a part-time knock off. But this is their living, this is their sustenance," Zabel said.



But the few Lyft drivers in the area right now are hoping people give it a go if they need a lift.

