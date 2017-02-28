Super Bowl Committee Awards Grant to Rice County

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund Tuesday awarded Rice County Public Health Services with a grant to renovate a damaged Cannon River Mobile Home Park (CRMHP) playground. There are currently no sidewalks around the perimeter of the mobile home park and playground equipment within the mobile home park is minimal. The $49,918 grant will help rebuild the playground area and help ensure a safe space for families and children to gather together and be physically active within their neighborhood.



This grant is part of the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign, a year-long effort to make Super Bowl LII a statewide event by awarding 52 communities with grants that will improve the health and wellness of young people in Minnesota.

The playground rebuild project is a concerted effort by several local organizations including Cannon River Mobile Park management, Rice County Public Health, Faribault Public Schools, Rice County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, and Growing Up Healthy, a local coalition that addresses social factors influencing immigrant and refugee families.

Rice County Public Health and partner organizations for the project hosted a commemoration event today at the site of the playground in Cannon River Mobile Home Park to celebrate the grant dedication. The park renovation is expected to be completed by September, 2017.

