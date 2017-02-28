Walz Issues Statement on Fallen Navy SEAL

U.S. Representative Tim Walz (MN-01) released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s comments in an interview Tuesday concerning the loss of Navy SEAL and Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens in a mission last month in Yemen:

“When one of our brave men and women in uniform makes the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom and democracy, we – the United States of America – all lose an American hero.

Tuesday, in an interview regarding last month’s mission in Yemen, President Trump failed to take responsibility for the death of Navy SEAL and Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, who lost his life courageously wearing this nation’s uniform. His comments are unacceptable. President Trump has clearly failed to understand his responsibility as this nation’s Commander-in-Chief. He ordered the mission, and the responsibility is his alone."

-KEYC News 12