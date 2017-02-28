Consolidated Communications Awards Grant to Educare

The Consolidated Communications Community Fund awarded the Educare Foundation with a grant of $12,500.

Educare provide mini-grants that enhance educational opportunities for students in Mankato Area Public Schools. The grants enable teachers to explore new ways of expanding a student’s world through learning, beyond normal school operation budgets.

Since the Educare Foundation was founded in 1995, the Consolidated Communications Community Fund has provided more than $145,000 in grant support to the Mankato Area Public Schools through the organization.

-KEYC News 12