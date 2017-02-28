KEYC - Interstate 90 Construction Plan Set

Interstate 90 Construction Plan Set

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Commuters along Interstate 90 can expect yet more construction this summer.

MnDOT is doing a mill and overlay between Fairmont and Sherburn, including some bridge work.

The highway has seen extensive construction the past couple of years, and this is the final project, done in three stages.
 
"The westbound bridges will be closed down over Highway 15 and the railroad. All the traffic will be on the eastbound that will take about six weeks. Then we'll flip - the interstate traffic will be westbound. Each of these two stages will take six weeks. Then in late July, all the traffic on Highway 15 will be open, and we'll be paving from Sherburn to Fairmont westbound," MnDOT Project Manager Andrew Lawver said.

The detour in the first half will be the Granada exit, down to Highway 16.

When the eastbound bridges over 15 are being worked on, traffic will use Highway 39 to reach Interstate 90.

That disruption on 15 is making businesses weary, but MnDOT is doing what they can.

"We talked about their schedule over summer traffic - tourists coming from Chicago and the east. That's why we're doing the westbound bridges first, so those bridges will be open by early June, so tourists will be about to stop in Fairmont," Lawver said.

-- KEYC News 12.

