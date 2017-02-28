West Grapplers Gearing Up For State Tournament

Clippers win 7-4.
Clippers win 7-4.
Knights beat Crusaders 4-2 for Section 2A title.
Knights beat Crusaders 4-2 for Section 2A title.
St. Peter tops Jordan.
St. Peter tops Jordan.
Spectacular career with MSU wraps up after leading MSU softball program to first national title.
Spectacular career with MSU wraps up after leading MSU softball program to first national title.
In the Section 2AAA baseball tournament it's the Mankato East Cougars squaring off against the Mankato West Scarlets in the final four on Wednesday. The Scarlets offense explodes for 15 hits in the contest they led 6–1 after the second inning. West puts four more runs up on the board and go on to win 10–3 over East. Scarlets improve to 15–6 on the season and plays Marshall Saturday at noon at Johnson Park ... Meanwhile the Cougars play New Ulm at the same spot and...
In the Section 2AAA baseball tournament it's the Mankato East Cougars squaring off against the Mankato West Scarlets in the final four on Wednesday. The Scarlets offense explodes for 15 hits in the contest they led 6–1 after the second inning. West puts four more runs up on the board and go on to win 10–3 over East. Scarlets improve to 15–6 on the season and plays Marshall Saturday at noon at Johnson Park ... Meanwhile the Cougars play New Ulm at the same spot and...
The defending Class AAA softball champs are heading back to the state softball tournament.
The defending Class AAA softball champs are heading back to the state softball tournament.
"It just couldn't have had a more perfect ending to my senior season."
"It just couldn't have had a more perfect ending to my senior season."
The Crusaders eek out a close 2–1 win over the Raiders.
The Crusaders eek out a close 2–1 win over the Raiders.