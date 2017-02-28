West Grapplers Gearing Up For State Tournament

A couple of Mankato West wrestlers are gearing up for the state tournament this weekend.

Both Charlie Pickell, and former prep athlete of the week, Zachary Jakes are returning to the competition for the second straight year....

Last season Jakes was runner up in his weight class while Pickell picked up his first state title as an eighth grader.

"If I win one title one year, and not the next year, I guess in my mind that means I'm not working as hard this year, so I've been working as hard as I can lately doing stuff when other people don't wanna do it," said Pickell.

"I've definitely gotten better on my mentality side of things, just being more aggressive on my matches. That experience of wrestling really helps," said Jakes.



"The biggest challenge for both Charlie and Zachary, when you look at their brackets, they have some top quality wrestlers from across the state. You see different styles, different techniques. Just making sure that we take care of ourselves, and put ourselves in a position to win each match one at a time," said Dustin Buttell, Mankato West head coach.



Jakes is looking to pick up his first state title.

We'll have more from the West wrestlers Wednesday night on KEYC News 12.