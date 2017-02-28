KEYC - Crusaders Send Seniors out in Style with Postseason Win

Tuesday night, the Mankato Loyola girl's basketball team took the court at Fitzgerald Gym for the final time this season. The top-seeded Crusaders battled JWP in the South Sub-Section 2A quarterfinals. Lindsey Theuninck led all-scorers with 33-points. Loyola led 53-9 at the break and rolled to the 75-28 win over the Bulldogs. With the win, the Crusaders advance to Friday's South Sub-Section 2A semifinals against Springfield in Lake Crystal. 