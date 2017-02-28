Anderson's: A Family of Coaches

For the Andersons ...

Coaching is a family affair.

Though they're no longer a part of the same basketball program...

Both Tim ... and his son Seth lead squads in Section 2 ... 3A.

And today...both are in similar situations as first time head coaches at new programs this season.

Over the last few weeks ... I met with both Tim and Seth ... to learn where it all began...



"We played a lot of one on one's until he started beating me, then that stopped. I don't play that anymore, and it did stop a long time ago," said Tim Anderson, Mankato West head coach.

Basketball is in the Anderson's blood...and this year... father and son are both first year head coaches at new schools, with Tim calling the shots at Mankato West...and Seth in Waseca....



"He's 26 years old, and I'm 59, and he's in his third year of coaching, and I'm in my 30 some, and he's having such a fantastic year, and that's one thing we always talk about is paying your dues and coming up from the bottom, and I don't know that he's done that yet," said Tim.

Before the two ended up where they are today...it all began in Maple River....

"I was able to have my father coaching with me at Maple River when Seth was going through as a player, so we kind of had the three generations of Anderson's going through, and we were able to share three state tournament runs," said Tim.



"I've only ever had two basketball coaches in my whole life, between him and Mark Hansen at Gustavus, and between those two guys I definitely consult those two guys before I make any big time decision in my life, and obviously he's a huge role model to me, and he's helped shape the guy I am now," said Seth, head coach at Waseca.

After all that success together...the two now may actually have to compete against each other in the Section 2 triple A tournament...

"A lot of times we joke about being in the same section about how we could matchup in the playoffs around March sometime which happens to be close to Easter, and if there does happen to be a playoff match–up in March, it could be a quiet Easter around the Anderson household," said Seth.

"One of the big questions I hear all the time is that what if you play your son in the section match–up or do you play him in the regular season. I always tell everybody that everyone in the family will be there, and they'll all be cheering for Seth, and I'm okay with that. They cheered for me long enough, so he can have his turn with it," said Tim.

There's no question bragging rights will definitely be up for grabs if that ends up happening.....but regardless...they both have plenty of respect for each other.

"How proud not only I am, but our how Maple River family is proud of him. I think back to our Maple River days, it is just a great big family there. I've been fortunate enough to go on to have a Loyola family, and a Mankato West family. That's one of those things that never leaves you. He's always going to have blue and green in his blood, and so will I, I just have a lot more red in my blood now, and blue and gold from Loyola," said Tim.

"We share a lot of the same similarities, not only loving basketball, being first time head coaches at new areas this year, being in the same section. We talk a lot about playing similar opponents, and it's really kind of fun to be able to talk about that with someone who knows basketball as well as he does, and a guy who's in a very similar position as I'm in right now," said Seth.

