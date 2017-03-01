One Arrest Made, One Person Sought In Mankato Robbery

Mankato police have arrested one person in connection with a recent robbery.

The robbery happened around midnight last Tuesday at a residence located at 1801 Monks Avenue.

20-year-old Buay David Duol, of Mankato is accused of approaching the victims, and asking for their items while displaying a firearm.

Duol was arrested three days later on an unrelated warrant. During that arrest, police located a firearm that matched the one used during the robbery.

Police say that 18-year-old Tamara Tina Boyd, of Mankato, is a work acquaintance with one of the victims. Although, Boyd was not with the victim at the time, police say Boyd requested that the victim pick up a friend. That friend was unknown to the victim.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boyd is asked to contact police at 9-1-1.