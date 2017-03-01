Brown County Judge Finds Miguel Vasquez Sane

Brown County Judge Robert Docherty has found Miguel Vasquez sane, and therefore responsible for the murder of his ex-girlfriend back in September of 2014.

The judge made the announcement this morning after finding Vasquez guilty last night on all counts for killing Amber Lechuga.

That's guilty on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and a second-degree count of arson.

Vasquez didn't testify in his defense.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. tomorrow in Brown County Court.