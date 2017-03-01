Man Charged In Fatal Minneapolis Car Crash

A driver is facing a homicide charge following a fatal crash in Minneapolis.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County says 28-year-old Regis Latodd Welch was speeding and impaired when he into a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Lisa Esping last Friday on a residential street.

Police say a witness told them Esping's vehicle was hit so hard that it went airborne and smashed into a tree.

The complaint says Welsh got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. But, he returned to the scene while police were speaking to witnesses. Officers said he smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and a blood sample. Welsh is charged with one count of vehicular homicide-operating the vehicle with negligence while under the influence.