Fire Victims Were Retired Doctor And Wife, Who Was a Nurse

Authorities say the two people killed in a house fire in northeastern Minnesota were a retired doctor and his wife.

Officials on Wednesday identified the victims as 95-year-old Gordon Franklin and 92-year-old Marjorie ``Midge'' Franklin. Their home in the small Koochiching County community of Northome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived last Wednesday. Their bodies were found in the rubble.

Gordon Franklin was a retired family practitioner and had delivered more than 2,400 babies in the area. Midge Franklin was a registered nurse who worked with her husband.