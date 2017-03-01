50-Year-Old North Dakota Power Plant Closes

Great River Energy has closed a 50-year-old coal-fired power plant in Mercer County.

The Minnesota-based company announced their decision to shutter the plant rather than move forward with expensive upgrades in July. Last week, the plant's control panel and power was disconnected from the power grid for the final time.

Fifty-five of 68 employees and specialty contractors remain at the plant. They'll clean and strip the facility down to mortar and steel for its final decommissioning May 1.

Some of the remaining employees will retire, while another 28 are moving to other GRE facilities. A few remaining employees will be left to seek employment.

Wade Aanderud, leader of plant operations, says the last moment of operations was always scheduled to occur sometime before March 1.