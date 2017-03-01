MIDDAY INTERVIEW: What To Ask A Shelter When Adopting A Pet

Dr. Ken Ambrose, with Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with details on what to consider if you're looking to adopt a dog or cat from an animal shelter. Ambrose says it's best to ask a shelter about the animal's history, whether or not it has vaccinations, has been through multiple homes, if they do a foster system, and how long it has been at the shelter, because that may impact how it will behave when it leaves the shelter. It's also important to find out about the behavior that's been observed by the shelter while the pet has been there, and if it has any major medical problems that the future owner should be aware of. He says it's also crucial to make sure that the entire family understands the responsibilities of owning a pet before even going to a shelter to adopt.