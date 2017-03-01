KEYC - Judge Rules On Vasquez's Mental State

Judge Rules On Vasquez's Mental State

Brown County, Minn. -

A Brown County Judge finds Miguel Vasquez mentally sane.

Last night after about one hour of deliberation, Brown County Judge Robert Docherty found Miguel Vasquez guilty on all counts for the September 2014 death of his ex–girlfriend Amber Lechuga.

That's one count of first–degree murder, two counts of second–degree murder and one count of second–degree arson.

This morning March 1, the trial resumed with the focus turning to Vasquez's mental state at the time of the crime.

Since Vasquez pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, the trial is bifurcated into the guilt phase and mental illness phase.

The state called their two witnesses for this phase on Monday.

The defense didn't call any witnesses for the mental illness phase, saying they didn't have an expert who could point to Vasquez as mentally ill at the time of the crime.

The judge says in his ruling, the defense didn't meet their burden of proving Vasquez didn't understand the nature of the crime or that it was wrong.

That essentially brings this two and a half year case to an end.

Brown County Attorney Chuck Hanson said, "It's a nice feeling. It was a long time. The public was getting a little, a little antsy anticipating it to be done and we're just happy to be done."

The only remaining part is sentencing, which is scheduled for tomorrow morning, March 2.

Hanson said, "We know that the penalty is life in prison without parole, so there's no reason to do that. Work up to see what sentence the judge should impose. It's mandatory life in prison, so it would be unusual to have a really quick turnaround for sentencing."

Tomorrow with also include victim impact statements from Lechuga's family.

Judge Docherty will need to decide on aggravating factors for sentencing and restitution.

--KEYC News 12

