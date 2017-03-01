KEYC - Legislation Introduced to Re-Open Fort Ridgely Golf Course

Legislation Introduced to Re-Open Fort Ridgely Golf Course

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The Fort Ridgely Golf Course closed back on September 5, after DNR officials noted steep deficits.

But the course has new life after legislation was introduced in the Minnesota Senate.

Under new bi–partisan legislation, it would allow a private/public partnership to keep the course running.

Senator Andrew Lang (R–Olivia) says, "It would be with the Friends of Fort Ridgely, City of Fairfax and Mayflower Country Club."

After months of meetings and discussions, Senator Lang says the uniqueness of the situation has the legislature stepping in.

Lang says, "The DNR was hesitant to allow it to operate, which is understandable. It's historic, it's a little outside the realm of a normal state park."

The DNR originally rejected a plan from the Friends of Fort Ridgely, saying it relies on alcohol sales, motorized cart rental, and other activities that are inconsistent with Minnesota Statutes and park rules.

Phil Leversedge of the Minnesota State Parks and Trails department says, "We still believe our decision to close the golf course is the right decision for the long term for the park. We believe that the golf course is inconsistent with the mission of the State Parks and that the future should be focused on the real reason the park is there and that is to protect the sacred battlegrounds of the U.S.–Dakota War and to interpret that story for Minnesotans."

Leversedge says this plan to phase out the golf course dates back to the 1980s.

Leversedge says, "Now is the time to focus on the uniqueness of the park."

Senator Lang expects the bill to be added to the omnibus bill which will come later in the session.

-KEYC News 12

