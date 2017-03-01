Mankato Works Toward Determining Lyft Regulations

Lyft has arrived in Mankato, and the city is considering how the transportation company will comply with city ordinances.

In 2016, city council talked about regulating transportation network companies, but at the time there weren't any plans to have such companies come into the city.

Lyft is not required to hold any specific type of license to operate within Mankato and it is up to city council to determine how to regulate them.

Right now, the city only regulates taxis.

According to Public Safety Director Todd Miller, Lyft is not defined as a taxi service.

"Those are vehicles owned by an individual not a corporation, they're private contractors in that they don't, Uber or Lyft does not own those vehicles and they are not regulated by the city of Mankato," Public Safety Director Todd Miller said.

Miller says city council could add to the taxicab ordinance already in place or create a specific ordinance similar to those in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Rochester.

--KEYC News 12