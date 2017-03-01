Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is cancer of the large intestine, located at the digestive tract's lower end..

And while the recommendation to have a screening is at the age of 50, some may need one earlier.

"If you have a family history you may need to do screening earlier than regular folks so if you have first degree relative you should start screening ten years younger than when they were diagnosed and if you have inflammatory bowel disease or crohns disease you may have to have screening much, much younger," Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato Hematology And Oncologist Specialist, Dr. Stephan Thome said.

A new way for screening called Cologuard for people not wanting to undergo the colonoscopy is also available.

"You get the box sent to your home and you produce a specimen and you have to put some preservative on that and you have to put some outside sample with a toothpick and a test tube," Thome said.

Symptoms include:

"If there's blood in your bowels you want to let someone know about that. Pain in the tummy particular if it's in the rectum. The feeling if you have to go but you can't poop. Change in the diameter of the stools. It's rare but sometimes you have those pencil shaped stools. Change in the bowel habits and then if you have iron deficiency anemia," Thome said.

The advanced technology in recent years has caused death rates to drop dramatically.

"A we prevent more with colonoscopy's and screenings and b the treatment for early stage research is much more sophisticated so you cut out the colon segment with the cancer in it then sample the lymph nodes and there's very modern techniques how to do," Thome said.

Preventative measures to reduce risk include, staying active and reducing alcohol and tobacco intake. And for older individuals, a new study has another option..

"There is now a very new recommendation as of last year from the United States task force that aspirin taken for ten years or longer for patients between the ages 50 and 60 is a class b recommendation and between 60 and 70 is a class c recommendation may decrease colon cancer and colon polyps significantly," Thome said.

