Dayton Heads For Surgery After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Gov. Mark Dayton is undergoing surgery Thursday to treat a recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Dayton revealed his diagnosis just a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address last month. His doctors at Mayo Clinic in Rochester have said the cancer was caught early and is treatable.

The Democratic governor is scheduled for surgery at Mayo Clinic Thursday morning. Dayton expects to spend the night in the hospital but will return to his normal work schedule next week.

It's the latest health setback for the governor, who recently turned 70. He has had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.

