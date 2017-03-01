Police Bust Llamas in Eagan

Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan have made an unusual bust: two llamas on the lam.

The llamas were captured around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says the llamas had somehow gotten loose and were just hanging out along a road.

An officer posed with them for a photo op that the department circulated via Twitter.

Police then told the owner that the furry critters aren't allowed in that part of Eagan.

