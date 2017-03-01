Jakes/Pickell Set Sights On State Titles

A couple of Mankato West wrestlers are setting their sights on the state title.



"I always get nervous for this, but I also am pretty confident, I like to stay confident, but I still go into the match a little bit. But I'm peaking at a new mountain this year," said Charlie Pickell, Mankato West Freshman.



In just a couple of days...two Mankato West Scarlets hit the mats for the Class 2A individual tournament.

"After all that hard work that you've done, it's definitely a good feeling being back there and only having one week to give it your all, it's going to be a great ride," said Zachary Jakes, Mankato West junior.



"Being at the state tournament, you see a lot of different styles, and when you're in our section and conference you tend to see some similar wrestling styles when you go to the state tournament, different teams are noted for different things so we just have to be ready for those," said Dustin Buttell, Mankato West head coach.

Zachary Jakes and Charlie Pickell are both back in the state tournament for the second straight season...

Pickell is a defending state champion...while Jakes finished as runner–up last year.

"I feel a little bit pressured now that I won it last year, if I don't win it this year, I don't know, I feel like I have to win it," said Pickell.

"I've gotten better on my feet, and I've definitely gotten better on my mentality side of things, just being more aggressive on my matches. That experience of wrestling really helps," said Jakes.

"I'm just used to like if kids get singles on me, I can just sit there, and I've got a lot of weird moves I can roll kids out of, or if they put a double on me, I can put them on their back," said Pickell.

Pickell's only a freshman this year...and winning it all last season was just the first step toward achieving his goal....

"Five times, five time state champion, that's the goal," said Pickell.

"He's had an opportunity to wrestle at 120 and 126, and now we see him down at 113, and I feel like he's really strong at 113, I feel like he's very explosive at 113, and I feel like from a competition standpoint, he's going to see some really good kids at 113," said Buttell.

We'll have highlights from the state wrestling competition later this week on KEYC News 12.