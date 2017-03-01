Prep Athlete: Halley Busse

The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop Thunderbirds are on a roll, winning their last 15 games.

Senior Halley Busse is one of a select few in the state to top the 3,000 point milestone.



"When you're talking about 17 or 18 kids doing something over the span of decades, it's a pretty unique and special thing," said Ryan Jacobson, GFW head coach.



"It's a huge honor, and it just brought me back to all the years with every other teammate that I had. Just like it wouldn't have ever happened without anybody else," said Busse, prep athlete.

The guards been a focal point of the team for year's now, developing into an all around player.

"She started playing when she was in seventh grade, and just to see her blossom into the player she is today has been really special," said Jacobson.

"If I can get to the basket that's the main goal, if someone stops me, that means someone else is open, get a play going and see what we can do with it," said Busse.

For all the scoring ability she brings to the floor....her defense is just as good.

"She's got the complete game, I'd put her up against anybody defensively, definitely our top defensive player. Just the ability to get her teammates opportunities, averaging over six and a half assists per game, that area of her game has really grown," said Jacobson.

The Thunderbirds have a winning record this year, and Busse's played a large part in turning the program around.

"Seventh grade year, we won zero games, but we kept building from that. Last year, junior year, we got a home playoff game, and we ended up winning it. That was the first playoff basketball game I've ever won and that was hands down the best moment ever," said Busse.

Busse is continuing her basketball career at Wayne State University and that ability to play well on both ends of the floor is why she's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.