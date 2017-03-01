Prep Athlete: Zac Olson

The Waterville Elysian Morristown Buccaneers sport an impressive 22–3 record ahead of the Section 2AA tournament.

2,000 points...and more than a thousand rebounds....the only school records Zac Olson doesn't have...are steals and assists.



"I've loved my career here at WEM, it's going to be sad to end, but I've really got to credit my scoring to my point guards over the years, they've gotten me the ball in a position where I need to be," said Olson, prep athlete.

Olson brings an inside presence, but has also transformed into a dangerous shooter from the perimeter.



"I knew him all the way through school, and he used to be more of a five, but he's expanded his game to a three or even a 3–4, he can dribble the ball a little better, he obviously shoots the outside shot a lot better than he used to," said Logan Sendle, Buccaneers senior.

"Being able to score from the outside and having to put either smaller guys on him, or he can take them down into the post and post them up. If they bring a bigger guy on him, he can take them outside and drive past them or hit the outside jumper which he's improved on a lot this year, and it works," said Dallas McBroom, Buccaneers senior.



"That's what's got him into a place like Mary College, they see a kid that can step out, and hit the three now," said Jeff Wagner, Buccaneers head coach.

That versatility demands extra attention from opposing defenses....allowing others on the team to knock down shots...



"Not just opens it up for me. It opens it up for Tanner, Bladyn, Thomas, and Logan when he's in the post, and when they all collapse on him, we all have open shots on the arc, or they key in on him which opens it up for us which is nice," said McBroom.

Olson's taking all those tools to the University of Mary next season...

"I'm excited for the future of my basketball collegiately, but I'm really looking forward to playoff time, and hopefully making a trip to state," said Olson.

Olson's ability to score from anywhere on the floor is why he's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.