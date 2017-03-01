Mavs Host Nanooks Friday in First Round of WCHA Playoffs

It’s a big weekend for the MSU Mavericks….playing host to Alaska in the first round of the WCHA playoffs..

"I feel like we're playing really good, we're moving the puck around, and we're playing as a complete team something we weren't doing in the middle of the season, but we've picked it up, and I feel like we're in a good spot right now," said C.J. Franklin, MSU Forward.

The MSU Mavericks men's hockey team is rolling into the WCHA playoffs...after winning four of its last five to cap off the regular season.

"Our freshman are really contributing a lot more, all four lines have been contributing on the score sheet, and I think if we can keep that going, we'll do well," said Franklin.

The Mavs come into the tournament as the three seed...playing host to the number six...Alaska Nanooks...

MSU went 2–1–1 against Alaska this season...

"At times we took the play to them, and at times, they did to us, I think they're going to come out and they're going to be physical, they're going to try and slow us down," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.

"Being physical is always part of our game, and if we're physical we can manage to spend more time with the puck. If they don't have the puck, they can't score, so we have to be physical with them," said Marc Michaelis, MSU Forward.

It's a best of three series...and MSU's counting on getting production from every line.

"Trying to play with as much depth and pace as we can is very important. There's the potential of this series going three games, and so I think us using our depth is something we hope is a strength," said Hastings.

"Not only are the first two lines, it's line three, and line four stepping up too making plays, and they're getting on the scoresheet. That's huge for us so if everyone is contributing like they have in the past, and hopefully this week too, we should have a good game on Friday and Saturday," said Michaelis.

And there's no doubt the Verizon Wireless Center will be rocking when the puck drops tomorrow...

"The whole atmosphere is a lot different than being on the road and anything helps when you're coming into the playoffs," said Franklin.

"The atmosphere is unbelievable, if we play somewhere else and then come back, you can't take those fans for granted. Every time you take the ice here at the Verizon, it's just unbelievable," said Michaelis.

MSU and Alaska square off at 7:07 Friday evening.

