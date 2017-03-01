KEYC - More Funding For More Students

More Funding For More Students

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
FAIRMONT, Minn. -

A Saturday welding class at Fairmont High School gives students and nontraditional students the opportunity to learn and perfect an important trade.
With torches, welders, and teaching, these classes can be particularly expensive. Now Fairmont High School is looking to be reimbursed from the state for students taking these vocational classes outside of what is classified as a "normal school day." 

"There's no time in the regular day to do that," said superintendent Joe Brown.  "So we're willing to do it at night time, we're willing to do it on Saturdays and were willing to do it over the summer time."

Each school districts receives 85 percent of funding from the state for full-time public school students as well as students from other districts for a normal school day. 

After reaching out to Governor Mark Dayton and other elected representatives throughout the state of Minnesota, Joe Brown did get a response.

"Representative Bob Gunther did put in a bill to allow us to get funding for shared time students," said Brown.

Here in lies the problem. The way the bill has been proposed, the funding would only cover two of the shared time students taking the Saturday class and not all of the other ones.

Superintendent Brown would like to see the bill expanded.

"I'm hoping that the legislature will consider the bill, not only the one representative Gunther put in, but I am going to ask them to expand that all students. Including our students who want to take classes outside of the regular day."

Superintendent Brown says the need for manufacturing jobs is still high. By utilizing the High School more, the public and the private sector can come together to fill those needs and get more people working.

"We're willing to do this really because of what were listening and hearing from our manufacturing base in our region, they need welders, and we are willing to train them. In this day and age, things are moving so fast that the private sector the public sector have to blend together for a better future."

