Children's Museum Partners With Schools For Field Trips, Lessons

The Coughlan Quarry has been a popular spot for kids since the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota first opened in 2015. And for lucky second graders, Mankato Area Public Schools have partnered with Jordan Sands and the museum to include a trip to the exhibit as part of their curriculum.



"This opportunity gives our kids from Mankato Area Public Schools the chance to go into the Children's Museum and explore some of the components that Jordan Sands, as well as the history of Mankato, provide and offer," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Director of Teaching and Learning for Mankato Area Public Schools.



This is part of a pilot science program, meant to provide students with a hands–on approach when learning about earth sciences.



"Anytime you have the opportunity to take what they're learning in the classroom and provide real world examples and give students the opportunity to see and to feel or touch different components that exist at the children's museum. It really provides that learning and brings it back to life," Mueller said.



Senior Director of Exhibits and Education Deb Johnson added, "Hands–on learning is the best way in which children learn, so we're really excited to have children, families and school's engage in our exhibits in a hands–on way that will really stay with them."



Some features include an indoor sandbox, a rock display and a gantry crane.



"Children can learn what it's like to work in a quarry, what the mechanisms are, what the equipment is and really about sedimentary rocks and matter and motion," said Johnson.



So far, seven classrooms from Hoover and Franklin Elementary Schools have visited the museum.



"This is something that our students really enjoy. It gives them the opportunity to step outside of their classroom and really have the opportunity to integrate what they're learning and apply that," said Mueller.



Those who have attended the field trip will review their experience to determine whether or not the program should continue next school year.

--KEYC News 12.