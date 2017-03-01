Children's Museum Partners With Schools For Field Trips, Lessons - KEYC

Children's Museum Partners With Schools For Field Trips, Lessons

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

The Coughlan Quarry has been a popular spot for kids since the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota first opened in 2015. And for lucky second graders, Mankato Area Public Schools have partnered with Jordan Sands and the museum to include a trip to the exhibit as part of their curriculum.

"This opportunity gives our kids from Mankato Area Public Schools the chance to go into the Children's Museum and explore some of the components that Jordan Sands, as well as the history of Mankato, provide and offer," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Director of Teaching and Learning for Mankato Area Public Schools.

This is part of a pilot science program, meant to provide students with a hands–on approach when learning about earth sciences.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to take what they're learning in the classroom and provide real world examples and give students the opportunity to see and to feel or touch different components that exist at the children's museum. It really provides that learning and brings it back to life," Mueller said.

Senior Director of Exhibits and Education Deb Johnson added, "Hands–on learning is the best way in which children learn, so we're really excited to have children, families and school's engage in our exhibits in a hands–on way that will really stay with them."

Some features include an indoor sandbox, a rock display and a gantry crane.

"Children can learn what it's like to work in a quarry, what the mechanisms are, what the equipment is and really about sedimentary rocks and matter and motion," said Johnson.

So far, seven classrooms from Hoover and Franklin Elementary Schools have visited the museum.

"This is something that our students really enjoy. It gives them the opportunity to step outside of their classroom and really have the opportunity to integrate what they're learning and apply that," said Mueller.

Those who have attended the field trip will review their experience to determine whether or not the program should continue next school year.

--KEYC News 12.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:35:05 GMT

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.