SCC Students Create Adult Coloring Books

South Central College's Graphic Communications students are working together to create an adult coloring book.



More than 20 students helped create the design and layout of the book. On Wednesday, students spent hours stapling and trimming the pages to create the final product.

This is the second year students have been able to showcase their work through this project.



"I love to see the students working together as a team and then they see that final product and say 'wow.' They can see that all the work that's gone into it is really worthwhile when you have something to actually hold in your hands," said Graphic Communications Faculty Gail Bigbee.



If you want to get your hands on one of these coloring books, students will be handing them out at their showcase on April 20th at the college from 3:45-6pm.

