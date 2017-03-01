KEYC - Crusaders have Eyes Set on State Tourney

Crusaders have Eyes Set on State Tourney

The 4th-ranked Mankato Loyola girls basketball team finished the regular season 23-2, with their only losses coming from AA schools. Tuesday night, the Crusaders crushed the Bulldogs 75-27 in the South Sub-Section 2A quarterfinals. Now, the squad is just three wins away from a state tournament berth.
Back in 2013, Loyola returned to the state tourney for the first time since 1981. During the regular season, the Crusaders make an effort to stack their schedule with the best teams in the area. The Crusaders continue their quest for a state title this Friday night. They'll face the Springfield Tigers in the sub-section semifinals. We'll have the highlights Friday night on KEYC News 12 at 10 during Sports Extra.