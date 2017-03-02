Sacred Heart Man Injured In Renville County Accident

A 53-year-old man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Flora Township.

It happened just after 4 p.m. yesterday.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Douglas Olson, of Sacred Heart, was on County Road 6 when he missed the curve in the road and entered the ditch. The vehicle eventually vaulted over County Road 15, causing it to roll several times.

Olson was transported to the local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Three dogs riding with Olson in the vehicle were able to escape without injury.

Police don’t believe Olson was wearing his seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.