Uber Now Offered In Mankato

Just one week after Lyft announced its services in Mankato, Uber is following suit.

The private transportation service will begin offering rides in Mankato today.

Uber allows those looking for a ride to use their app to select a wait time, size of vehicle needed and price. Riders then enter a pickup location, and then you’ll receive the driver’s contact information and details on what vehicle to look for.

The app also lets riders get a price estimate before they order a ride.

And if you’re looking for a ride this weekend, you’re in luck! Uber is offering free rides this weekend in Mankato, Rochester and St. Cloud.

To redeem a free ride, visit https://newsroom.uber.com/us-minnesota/uber-launches-rochester-st-cloud-mankato/.

You can learn more about how to catch a ride or become an Uber driver by visiting https://www.uber.com/cities/mankato/.