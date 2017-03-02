MIDDAY INTERVIEW: March Is Myeloma Action Month

March is Myeloma Action Month, and Joyce Schultz joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about what myeloma is and how we can raise awareness. Joyce is with the Fairmont, MN Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group.

Myeloma is cancer cells that arise from your blood plasma in your bone marrow. It's the second most common blood cancer in the United States and affects 750,000 people worldwide. Symptoms include bone pain, anemia, extreme fatigue and infections. There are over 150 support groups for myeloma across the nation and one of those is located near us in Fairmont. The group, open to myeloma survivors, supporters and their families meets on the 4th Saturday of each month. Due to last week's weather conditions, the February meeting has been delayed to Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Fairmont. Those attending should go in the main hospital entrance and look for signs. For more information call 507-230-0207. For more on myeloma, visit www.myeloma.org or call 1-800-452-CURE.