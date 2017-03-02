Gov. Dayton's Surgery Goes Well

From his chief of staff: “Governor Dayton’s surgery went as planned. The procedure concluded at approximately 11:30 this morning. The Governor is resting comfortably at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. As he recovers, he will be joined by his family and remain at the hospital overnight.”

This isn't the first time the Governor has undergone surgery at Mayo Clinic.

He has had both hip and back surgery there in the past, but today's surgery to remove his prostate is perhaps the most serious.

The Governor's health became a big concern after he fainted at the state of the state address back in January and just one day after that scary moment, Dayton announced he was battling prostate cancer.

He discussed treatment options at length with his doctors and chose to get surgery rather than radiation.

-KEYC News 12