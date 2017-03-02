KEYC - Blue Earth County Receives Outstanding Agency Award

Blue Earth County Receives Outstanding Agency Award

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

In honor of successful enforcement and traffic safety activities, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is receiving recognition as one of eight Minnesota “Outstanding Agencies” by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS).

This honor includes awarding four Alco Sensor IV portable alcohol breath testing devices that were chosen by the agency.

On a quarterly basis, law enforcement liaisons for DPS-OTS nominate two agencies in their region based on enforcement activity, reporting, and community education and outreach efforts.

“We are dedicated to keeping Blue Earth County roads safe and working toward fewer traffic-related deaths and injuries,” said Sheriff Brad Peterson. “We’re looking out for the safety of those that call Blue Earth County ‘home’, and for those that are visiting or traveling through to other places. Each life matters and it’s an honor to be recognized for the protection of people on the roads that we all share.”

“The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is receiving this award for its dedicated performance during the April 2016 Distracted Driving Campaign and the May/June 2016 ‘Click It or Ticket’ Seat Belt Campaign”, states Scott McConkey, OTS Southern MN Law Enforcement Liaison. “They are a partner with hundreds of other law enforcement agencies across the state that are committed to keeping Minneota roadways safe through focused traffic enforcement efforts.”

-KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:35:05 GMT

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.