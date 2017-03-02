Blue Earth County Receives Outstanding Agency Award

In honor of successful enforcement and traffic safety activities, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is receiving recognition as one of eight Minnesota “Outstanding Agencies” by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS).

This honor includes awarding four Alco Sensor IV portable alcohol breath testing devices that were chosen by the agency.

On a quarterly basis, law enforcement liaisons for DPS-OTS nominate two agencies in their region based on enforcement activity, reporting, and community education and outreach efforts.

“We are dedicated to keeping Blue Earth County roads safe and working toward fewer traffic-related deaths and injuries,” said Sheriff Brad Peterson. “We’re looking out for the safety of those that call Blue Earth County ‘home’, and for those that are visiting or traveling through to other places. Each life matters and it’s an honor to be recognized for the protection of people on the roads that we all share.”

“The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is receiving this award for its dedicated performance during the April 2016 Distracted Driving Campaign and the May/June 2016 ‘Click It or Ticket’ Seat Belt Campaign”, states Scott McConkey, OTS Southern MN Law Enforcement Liaison. “They are a partner with hundreds of other law enforcement agencies across the state that are committed to keeping Minneota roadways safe through focused traffic enforcement efforts.”

-KEYC News 12