Highway 99 Bridge to Close in St. Peter March 8

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge at St. Peter is expected to close for construction on Wednesday, March 8.  Traffic will be detour to Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 21 until the project is completed in early October.

The Highway 99 Bridge preservation project was initially slated to begin around April 3, however MnDOT is allowing the contractor an early start to perform work over the river with current low water levels to prevent the establishment of migratory bird nests.  The work includes a sheeting that will prevent nesting and catch any debris before it falls into the river. Working in a river is often a dynamic situation and MnDOT is obligated to be sensitive to its natural resources.  Starting the work in early March moves the completion date from late October to early October.

The project includes preserving the 1931 historic bridge by strengthening the truss floor beams, repairing the piers and abutment, adding riprap (rocks) around abutments, replacing the bridge deck and sidewalk, adding new lights and repainting the structure the original color of a dark green.

The detour will also accommodate work that will take place later in the construction season including an upgrade to the UP Railroad crossing east of the bridge and the City of St. Peter project on Highway 99/Broadway from Minnesota Avenue to the Minnesota Bridge. 

