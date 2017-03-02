Amber Lechuga's Family Speaks In Court As Vasquez Is Sentenced

After two and a half years, the case of Miguel Vasquez came to a close.

The sentence of life in prison without parole for Miguel Vasquez wasn't a surprise, required for a first–degree murder conviction.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of four felony charges for the September 2014 death of his ex–girlfriend Amber Lechuga.

Brown County Judge Robert Docherty said, "After murdering her, the defendant dismembered her body, mutilating her, even place her head in a garbage bag and threw it in the river."

That severity of the crime also had the judge looking at aggravating factors for sentencing, at the request of the state.

Judge Robert Docherty said the state didn't prove the crime was carried out when Lechuga was vulnerable but that it was done with cruelty.

That led to an increased sentence for the second–degree arson conviction from 28 months to 42 months... which will be served concurrently.

Through the course of the trial, the defense has said Vasquez has been unable to assist in his defense because of dissociative amnesia preventing him from remembering what happened.

Vasquez's Attorney Scott Cutcher said, "It makes it very difficult to present a defense. Had he been able to say we had a fight or whatever it was that gives us something to work with."

In addition to sentencing, March 2 provided family and friends of Lechuga a chance to explain who she was as a mother, daughter, sister and friend and the hole left in their family by her death.

Lechuga's father Adolfo Lechuga said, "She liked everything. She loved funnel cake and I don't even make them anymore ever since she got killed because it's just been really hard for me to get through that process."

The family adds after this long process, it was important to give her with a voice.

Adolfo's fiancee Sharon Theis said, "Through these two and a half years, Mike [Miguel] has been able to exercise his rights while we have had to fight for any of Amber's rights after her death."

Vasquez will also pay more than $22,000 in restitution, but it will be left open for ongoing therapy for family members.

He will be sent to St. Cloud to be processed before most likely heading to Oak Park Heights.

Lechuga's family says they want to thank the BCA and prosecuting attorneys for the work that have put into the case.

