Brown County United Way Helping People Complete Their Taxes

There's about a month and a half left to file your taxes, and the Brown County Area United Way is providing free help.

This is the second year of the service, where volunteered certified IRS preparers are helping to walk taxpayers through figuring out their return.

It's a partnership between the United Way and the New Ulm Public Library.

The United Way developed the service after another one ended.

Brown County Area United Way Executive Director Donna Lambrecht said, "There were just a couple of preparers, and there was a time when those preparers were kind of retiring and wanting to move on, and United Way heard about it, and it was a perfect partnership with United Way because we look at financial stability."

The free tax preparation is only available Tuesdays and Thursdays at the library by appointments.

To schedule, call 507–217–3707.

