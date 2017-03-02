School Officials Respond To Possible Bill That Eliminates Snow Days

For students here in Southern Minnesota, there's almost always one thing they can look forward to each school year—snow days.

But, Minnesota lawmakers are considering a legislation that would still keep class in session online.

The bill would replace up to five snow days each year with "e–learning days.'" This means students would get on a laptop or tablet at home and follow along with online lessons during cancelled school days.



"My concern is talking about e–learning only when there's snow days; we're doing that all year long. Every student has a chrome book from grades 6–12. Many of the things in the e–learning bill we are already doing and can accomplish," said Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Sheri Allen.



But with an implemented e–learning bill comes questions of accessibility and budgeting.



"It's about purchasing those devices and what's best. If the state mandates something like that, then we need the dollars to come with to pay for those devices and the professional development time for our teachers," said Allen.



Other questions include how the bill would be addressed in elementary classrooms.



"Right now at our elementary, our devices stay at school and so it would be a change. I would prefer that would be a decision at the local level because to find that balance it’s important to make sure that if we do some technology, obviously then, what would it look like with our kindergarten, first, second and third grade and what does that look like?," said Allen.



The law would require schools to provide resources for students without computer or internet access.

Schools in St. Peter have already implemented a similar program, and are working on providing these resources.



"In the high school we have one–to–one iPads. So every student has that. We also have hotspots, which are available to checkout and all our buildings are open on those days, so if you don't have access, you are free to come to the school," said Assistant



The House Committee will continue discussion on the bill.

--KEYC News 12