KEYC - School Officials Respond To Possible Bill That Eliminates Snow D

School Officials Respond To Possible Bill That Eliminates Snow Days

Posted: Updated:

For students here in Southern Minnesota, there's almost always one thing they can look forward to each school year—snow days.

But, Minnesota lawmakers are considering a legislation that would still keep class in session online.

The bill would replace up to five snow days each year with "e–learning days.'" This means students would get on a laptop or tablet at home and follow along with online lessons during cancelled school days.

"My concern is talking about e–learning only when there's snow days; we're doing that all year long. Every student has a chrome book from grades 6–12. Many of the things in the e–learning bill we are already doing and can accomplish," said Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Sheri Allen.

But with an implemented e–learning bill comes questions of accessibility and budgeting.

"It's about purchasing those devices and what's best. If the state mandates something like that, then we need the dollars to come with to pay for those devices and the professional development time for our teachers," said Allen.

Other questions include how the bill would be addressed in elementary classrooms.

"Right now at our elementary, our devices stay at school and so it would be a change. I would prefer that would be a decision at the local level because to find that balance it’s important to make sure that if we do some technology, obviously then, what would it look like with our kindergarten, first, second and third grade and what does that look like?," said Allen.

The law would require schools to provide resources for students without computer or internet access.

Schools in St. Peter have already implemented a similar program, and are working on providing these resources.

"In the high school we have one–to–one iPads. So every student has that. We also have hotspots, which are available to checkout and all our buildings are open on those days, so if you don't have access, you are free to come to the school," said Assistant 

The House Committee will continue discussion on the bill.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:35:05 GMT

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.