March Marks National Red Cross Month

The American Red Cross is honoring everyday heroes during National Red Cross Month.



The month of March is meant to recognize the importance of the Red Cross in our own community and across the country.

On Thursday, students at Gustavus Adolphus College are kicking off the month by hosting a campus blood drive.



"About 20% of our blood donations come from high school and college students. This is a really important demographic for the Red Cross because they're our future blood donors. They're the ones who are going to sustain our blood supply in the future," said American Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga.



The Red Cross donates 14,000 pints of blood to over 2,000 hospitals daily and provides disaster relief services.

If you want to give back, you can download the Blood Donor app or call 1800-RED CROSS.

--KEYC News 12