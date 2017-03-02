Iowa Committee OKs 20-Week Abortion Ban

While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a car on Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato.
A warrant has been issued for a 38–year–old man from Mankato after escaping custody.
Players and coaches enjoy some fun, raise money for Warrior Rising.
Mankato East and West both hosted graduation tonight. For those in attendance at Mankato East, you may have noticed some similar faces.
4 people are injured in a crash in Blue Earth County last night. It happened just before 5 p.m.
