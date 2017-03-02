Gusties Ready for National Tourney

The Golden Gusties are gearing up for the NCAA D-III women's basketball tournament. Gustavus received an at-large bid after falling to St. Thomas in the MIAC title game. The 25-2 Gusties will make their 6th appearance at the national tourney, their first since 2008. Gustavus will face the DePauw Tigers who are making their 14th-straight post season appearance. Back in 2013, the Tigers won the national title after finishing the season a perfect 35-0. The Gusites and Tigers tip-off Friday at 4:30PM in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. We'll have an update on the Gusties national tourney appearance Friday night on KEYC News 12.