Thielen Headlines United Way Men's Event

The Mankato Area United Way has already had a women's event in play - Women with Heart.

And now they have a men's event to complement the ladies' luncheon.



"The Women with Heart luncheon is something they've had for women for a number of years. The group put together a committee that decided to have a men's event. We want to raise awareness for the United Way. Put together great food, beverages, games and Adam Thielen this year as a speaker," Andy Nessler of the Mankato Area United Way said.

Judging by attendance, honing in on male stereotypes - beer, games, meat, and football stars - works exceptionally well for a fundraiser.

Giving male members of the community an opportunity for a good time, in the comfortable setting that will get them to open their pocketbooks for an organization that helps a lot of people in our area.

The United Way serves 37 agencies and 60 programs within those agencies for Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur counties.

