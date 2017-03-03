Cigarette Believed To Cause House Fire In Hector

A family is displaced, but no one is hurt after a fire south of Hector.



It happened March 2 around 10:45 p.m.

According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, when crews arrived, smoke was coming out of the house and a fire located in a basement room.

All the people inside were able to make it out along with several pet dogs.

Firefighters contained the fire to the room it was located.

Authorities believe it was started by a lit cigarette that fell into a chair.

Renville County Sheriff, Hector Fire and Police and Buffalo Lake Fire and Police departments assisted on the scene.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

--KEYC News 12