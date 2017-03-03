Students Chosen For Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader Event

Twelve local fifth grade students will put their knowledge to the test during this year's "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader" event.



Organizers from the Educare Foundation and the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota stopped by 11 classrooms to announce which student will represent their school at the event. One competing participant will also represent home schooled students.

The contestants were chosen based on their score on an optional test.



"It's really a chance for our community to come together and celebrate our fifth graders. We have 3 celebrities from our local area. This year they will be from our public safety sector. They will partner with the fifth graders to answer trivia questions and have a little fun for the night," said Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota Event Sales Manager Kaaren Grabianowski.



The event will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at Mankato West Auditorium. Until then, competing students will rack their brains in hopes of winning the grand prize-- a field trip to the Children's Museum.



"I think I'm going to pay attention a lot more in math and keep looking around my fact book for random facts," said participating student Ashlyn Leddy from Eagle Lake Elementary School.



Tickets are $7 for students, $10 for adults and $15 for reserved seating up front. All proceeds for the event go to the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.

