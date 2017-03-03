UPDATED: Diocese of New Ulm Files for Bankruptcy

***UPDATED***

The Diocese of New Ulm has filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the 14th diocese nationwide to do so after claims of sexual abuse by clergy.



The diocese covering 15 counties in rural south and west–central Minnesota filed for financial reorganization under Chapter 11 March 3.

The New Ulm Bishop says it's the fairest way to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse supervised by the court while continuing its operations.

The diocese and some parishes faced 101 lawsuits under a Minnesota law that created a three–year window for victims to seek litigation for prior abuse.

The filing does not include parishes or Catholic Schools.



Dioceses of New Ulm Bishop John LeVoir said, "The Diocese is a separate corporation and the parishes are their own corporation, so they're not affected by the filing, but this bankruptcy or reorganization will allow the Diocese to continue to function."



LeVoir has apologized to victims and abuse survivors and says they are owed compensation.

In Minnesota, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the Diocese of Duluth sought bankruptcy protection in 2015. Those cases are pending.

